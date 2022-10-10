Dennis Westcot: Lost faith in Waste Management

We are all faced with delayed pickup of recycle and yard waste. Waste Management representative Shavati Karki-Pearl has explained all the shortcomings to the Grass Valley City Council. Karki-Pearl suggested providing a voucher for green waste customers who were left behind. That is not going to happen nor are you going to receive a refund. Go look at your account and you are likely to find your yard waste container was picked up.

Waste Management has marked myself and my neighbors as either picked up or the container was not out. I guess this is how they can continue to charge us for their service. This is clearly an outright lie as my container and those of my neighbors have been out for weeks now and no one has been down our street. We called and asked for a voucher and were told that was not going to happen as their records show that the yard waste was picked up.

I have patience with short comings and especially the recent driver shortages but I have no patience with dishonesty. I, like many others, want Nevada County Board of Supervisors to know that we have lost our faith in Waste Management and their connection to this community. Try contacting them and you are likely to speak to someone in Ohio or Maryland and they care little about us. Their office in Grass Valley is also closed to the public.

Dennis Westcot

Nevada City