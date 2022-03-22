Dennis Westcot: Brush clearing for fire safety
Nevada County deserves to be complimented for their action to clear brush back from the major evacuation routes in Nevada County. This is a major first step, but it will be a waste of public money however unless the county backs it up with enforcement of landowners continuing to keep their portion of the roadsides clear of brush that regrows.
Dennis W. Westcot
Nevada City
