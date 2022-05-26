Dennis Westcot: Adona will build on Diaz’s success
I am very proud of what Gregory Diaz and his staff have done at the Nevada County Clerk-Recorder/Register of Voters Office.
This office not only serves us but is a model for other counties in the state and country.
Let’s elect Natalie Adona, who has been the lead in much of this success, to build on this so that we can continue to have fair and unbiased elections.
Dennis Westcot
Nevada City
