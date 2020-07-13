Dennis W. Westcot: Protect our community — wear a mask
Today I walked out of two national chain auto parts stores and a local print shop because no one in those stores chose to help protect me by wearing a mask.
This is the time when personal choice has to step aside to protect the community as a whole. Without our businesses and community, we have nothing. I will support only those businesses that try to protect me and my family. We need to get through this together.
Please stop the debate and help protect our community.
Dennis W. Westcot
Nevada City
