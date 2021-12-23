Dennis W. Westcot: Modern dredging in Nevada City, Montana

Michael Ireland wrote a letter to the editor back on Sept. 17 regarding the proposed mine. He concluded with, “Have there been other communities that have allowed mining in similar situations like ours? And, if so, what has been their experience?”

The answer is yes. One example is Nevada City, Montana, coincidentally. They had mines similar to ours in the Gold Rush and the town declined after that period.

But people began to move back until the new modern dredging operations arrived and everyone has moved away again. The important part is what happened recently when the dredgers came through and are still working the area today. Not pretty.

Dennis W. Westcot

Nevada City