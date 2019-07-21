Dennis McKenzie: Life is a ‘Cabaret’

Wow, a Broadway quality play right in our own backyard! I’m talking about “Cabaret.”

This production rivals anything you would see in New York City, San Francisco or even Sacramento. Sit up close and enjoy the acting, the singing, the dancing, the choreography and a stellar 11-piece band. This may be the best musical ever at the Nevada Theatre. Yes, the props were a little Spartan because of the size of the stage but the actors took care of that.

So, save yourself some bucks by staying local and support this great production. The theater group will be happy and you will be happy. It doesn’t get any better than that. So, “What good is sitting alone in your room? Come hear the music play. Life is a Cabaret, old chum, Come to the Cabaret.”

Dennis McKenzie

Nevada City