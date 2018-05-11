Dennis Geare: Davis for Clerk-Recorder/Registrar

I am supporting Mary Anne Davis for Clerk-Recorder/Registrar. As Area governor for the five Rotary Clubs in western Nevada County, I have had the opportunity to observe Mary Anne's commitment to our community and work ethic in her role as president of the Nevada County 49er Breakfast Club.

Mary Anne is caring, collaborative, organized, committed, and talented.

Mary Anne's management skills are evident in her work organizing major events for The Union newspaper; The Home Garden & Lifestyle show, Chocolate Infusion and others. Mary Anne has been instrumental in supporting Rotary's Area efforts involving all clubs, including Rotary's community wide tree giveaway and our recent Rotary Community Awards Dinner.

Mary Anne has the skills and energy to take the Clerk-Recorders office into the future, to successfully navigate the challenges that loom, and to protect the integrity of our elections process.

Dennis Geare, governor, Area 4

Rotary District 5190