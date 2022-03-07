 Dennis Farmer: The cost of gas | TheUnion.com
Dennis Farmer: The cost of gas

Dennis Farmer

 

State of the Union: Biden vows to halt Russia, hit inflation! What a reassuring headline. And here I was worried.

So glad we can all rest easy now that our president is on point. My tank is really getting low and I was starting to worry about the $100 bill it would cost me to fill it up again. Whew!

Dennis Farmer

Grass Valley

