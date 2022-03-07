Dennis Farmer: The cost of gas
State of the Union: Biden vows to halt Russia, hit inflation! What a reassuring headline. And here I was worried.
So glad we can all rest easy now that our president is on point. My tank is really getting low and I was starting to worry about the $100 bill it would cost me to fill it up again. Whew!
Dennis Farmer
Grass Valley
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Tom Rodgers: Three steps for a pet license? Really?
In case you didn’t know, it takes Nevada County three agencies to issue a pet license. They outsourced the process to a company in Texas named Pet Data, which then processes that information to a…