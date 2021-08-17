Dennis Farmer: Don’t see leader worth keeping

I have to say that I really enjoy the opinions and letters from people who are upset (whines with no cheese) that those of us who don’t fall in line with their thinking just won’t shut up and go away.

The recall effort is a very legal and democratic process for those who are concerned about our present governor’s method of “do what I say rather than what I do” style of ruling. Most often mentioned are the recall costs. Yet I don’t hear these same people saying anything at all about the billion-dollar order sent to China for masks. Where are those masks?

Or I hear no mention of the governor’s $15,000 maskless French Laundry dinner while the rest of us are under some failed form of COVID-19 house arrest.

Or do pictures of our governor standing among the ashes of burned out homes constitute such a sterling example of leadership that we should just bow down to his immenseness and forget that he’s done absolutely nothing to prevent the next wildfire?

Dennis Farmer





Grass Valley