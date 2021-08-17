Dennis Farmer: Don’t see leader worth keeping
I have to say that I really enjoy the opinions and letters from people who are upset (whines with no cheese) that those of us who don’t fall in line with their thinking just won’t shut up and go away.
The recall effort is a very legal and democratic process for those who are concerned about our present governor’s method of “do what I say rather than what I do” style of ruling. Most often mentioned are the recall costs. Yet I don’t hear these same people saying anything at all about the billion-dollar order sent to China for masks. Where are those masks?
Or I hear no mention of the governor’s $15,000 maskless French Laundry dinner while the rest of us are under some failed form of COVID-19 house arrest.
Or do pictures of our governor standing among the ashes of burned out homes constitute such a sterling example of leadership that we should just bow down to his immenseness and forget that he’s done absolutely nothing to prevent the next wildfire?
Dennis Farmer
Grass Valley
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Dennis Farmer: Don’t see leader worth keeping
I have to say that I really enjoy the opinions and letters from people who are upset (whines with no cheese) that those of us who don’t fall in line with their thinking just won’t…