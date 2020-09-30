Dennis Farmer: Citing sources

Reading the op-ed pages of a newspaper is a pretty good place to start getting a feel for a new community. Anyone who can put two sentences together can write in and sometimes actually can get past the editorial filter thus exposing their thinking for all of us.

This comment isn’t about letters but a recent column by an ex-librarian who has a great talent for making sweeping untruths about police and our justice system: “Police evolved from slave patrols.” “Police doing their jobs: protecting white supremacy” and finally “there is no justice available in our current justice system.”

Rather than responding to the utter lunacy of these, I have but one question: What library did this lady come from as I don’t really see a library as being a repository of such claims? Perhaps she could cite her sources?

Dennis Farmer

Grass Valley