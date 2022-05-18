Dennis Farmer: A simple answer

For any rational thinker, each and every policy that our president has enacted is designed for the express purpose of harming or destroying America.

The guy clearly is incompetent at best and incognizant at worst. What could he do differently that is not actually designed for harm to our country?

Clearly harm is the goal. The crises are near endless and easily qualify for articles of impeachment.

Yet our Congress members sit on their hands and let this continue and then ask for our vote to return them to office. Our local congressman is just as guilty as the Democrat majority. The answer? Never vote for an incumbent.

Dennis Farmer

Grass Valley