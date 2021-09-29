Dennis Bogue: Hanging by a thread
To the Bay Area Gavin Newsom supporters who decided to leave the crime-riddled homeless camp of the bay (after finding out they could telecommute during pandemic 2020) and just live in your Truckee/Tahoe vacation/AirBnB rentals permanently:
After displacing your long-term renters, I pray you are getting a really good lesson in the hardship side of mountain community living. It’s not all fun and games, days at the beach/slopes and nights at the bars. It’s having your lives and investments hanging from threads being ignored by the progressive city bureaucrats who promised you cleaner air than anywhere else, and the protection of every odd species that might questionably be impacted by logging or prescribed burning.
What you are going through as you pack your lives up and sit waiting for traffic to move is the direct result of thinking you can have everything your way.
You can’t. Godspeed and safety to you, but afterward, please rethink your myopic beliefs. It’s time to understand the concept of unintended consequences of your environmental puritanism. To get what you want, you ignored science, and you ignored logic. You voted for people who have no grasp of either. Please don’t do it again.
Dennis Bogue
Colfax
