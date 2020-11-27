Dennis Babson: Biden and religion
In George Boardman’s column of Nov. 17, he talked about winners and losers resulting from the recent election. He wrote: “LOSERS: Evangelicals who are dismayed that the next president actually takes religion seriously and practices his faith. But Protestant fundamentalists never much liked Catholics anyway.” Worded as such it is offensive to both religious communities. Evangelicals and Catholics are Christians.
I take issue with Boardman regarding Biden taking his Catholic identity as being serious. It’s anything but. The only thing serious was him trying to please Catholics into voting for him. Joe Biden is a CINO (Catholic in name only) as he does not believe in, or practice, what the church teaches. I don’t know what he takes seriously, but it’s not religion or practicing his faith. You’ll never hear Sen. Feinstein saying to Biden “the dogma lives loudly within you.”
Biden uses the old “I’m personally opposed, but …” excuse while beholding to the Democratic Party’s platform of abortion for all who want it, any time, for any reason up to birth, I believe. He supports euthanasia, embryonic stem-cell research, artificial contraception, as well as same-sex “marriage.” These all are intrinsic evils in Catholic teaching.
Dennis Babson
Grass Valley
