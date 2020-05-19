Dennis and Judie Schuetzle: An act of kindness
While my husband and I were out and about, something happened that brightened our day, as well as cementing our faith in the good of people in our beautiful area. While we were out grocery shopping, we briefly stopped in Staples in the Glenbrook Basin to check if they might have hand sanitizer.
“No,” the clerk said, “We are all out.”
As we walked out of the store and down the sidewalk, suddenly a man (possibly a clerk or manager overhearing the fore-mentioned conversation) appeared behind us hurriedly handing us a bottle of (you guessed it) a bottle of hand sanitizer! He told us to enjoy and have a nice day!
Small incident though it may seem to be, it speaks volumes about the goodness of people during challenging times. Thank you, Staples, and kind employees.
Dennis and Judie Schuetzle
Grass Valley
