Denise Bellas: Bureaucratic run around a dangerous game

Last week I placed a call into the Bureau of Land Management and requested information on how and when they maintain BLM land, as most of us are concerned with fire dangers.

Most of us are spending a great deal of cash weed-whacking and maintaining our personal property. It seems important if there is BLM land next to personal property, that they have a responsibility to maintain that land for the safety of everyone.

I was told by BLM that it was the Fire Safe Council's responsibility.

So I called the Fire Safe Council and they told me that they are not authorized to trim or maintain any BLM land. They would need to be authorized.

It seems it is the typical run around. Any ideas?

Denise Bellas

