Denis Kutch: Biden’s public speaking ability
First, I am compelled to address Bob Larive’s commentary on the opinion page regarding President Biden’s lack of public speaking abilities. Joe Biden has been fighting stuttering since early childhood! Please do an online search to verify this. Most of us have some sort of handicap … eyesight issues, for example. Bob, do you similarly criticize people who wear glasses?
Second, while I like a president to have a reasonable public speaking ability, that is not high on my list when I vote. Also, FYI, Trump mispronounced many common words, lied, and rambled far more than Biden.
Third, to your closing thoughts and somewhat related to my second comment, I’m a firm believer in the adage, “It’s what politicians do, not what they say, that’s important!” I, for one, am pleased with ALL President Biden has done and is doing … in just 50 days! By the way, I have received both COVID-19 shots, on Biden’s watch, not Trump’s.
Denis Kutch
Nevada City
