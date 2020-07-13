Denis Kutch: An apology to the people of Nevada City

Last February, I wrote a letter of support for the re-election of Reinette Senum to the Nevada City Council. My comments then were based on generally positive personal experiences and observations spanning 40-plus years.

Given what I have heard, read, and learned about her extreme behavior these past weeks, and her lack of response to a personal email, I cannot continue to support her with a clear conscience. Her blatant disregard and lack of respect for the comprehensive well-being of all people … not only in Nevada City … is reprehensible.

Therefore, I apologize to those of you in Nevada City who may have voted for her based in part on my comments. Also, I apologize to the family and memory of my late friend, Lynn Bramkamp, to whom I referred and I will forever remember as a person who thought “outside the box” with those he served foremost in his mind.

Denis Kutch

Past member/chair of the Nevada City Planning Commission