Deni Silberstein: Community turns out in opposition to mine
In an effort to meet the response deadline to the 1,000-page, embarrassingly inadequate draft environmental impact report on the Idaho-Maryland Mine, dozens of local people — organized under the leadership of CEA — have been voluntarily working many long and grueling hours combing through the report’s tediously complex studies to determine the proposed mine’s impact on our community, and noting the many fallacies of Rise Gold’s claims of “little to no impact.”
Seeing almost 500 similarly concerned people taking the time to appear at the Rood Center on March 24 to publicly show and speak their own opposition to this brash, ill-conceived mine project has encouraged those volunteers who are still engaged in writing the official, legally-based (because it might end up in court) responses to the draft report, to plow through to the deadline’s end. Thank you, community!
Deni Silberstein
Grass Valley
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Pat Chesnut: Compromise at the courthouse
The courthouse decision does not need to be all or nothing. I’ve been told by an attorney friend that in some cases, counties faced with this problem were able to find a compromise.