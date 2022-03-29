Deni Silberstein: Community turns out in opposition to mine

In an effort to meet the response deadline to the 1,000-page, embarrassingly inadequate draft environmental impact report on the Idaho-Maryland Mine, dozens of local people — organized under the leadership of CEA — have been voluntarily working many long and grueling hours combing through the report’s tediously complex studies to determine the proposed mine’s impact on our community, and noting the many fallacies of Rise Gold’s claims of “little to no impact.”

Seeing almost 500 similarly concerned people taking the time to appear at the Rood Center on March 24 to publicly show and speak their own opposition to this brash, ill-conceived mine project has encouraged those volunteers who are still engaged in writing the official, legally-based (because it might end up in court) responses to the draft report, to plow through to the deadline’s end. Thank you, community!

Deni Silberstein

Grass Valley