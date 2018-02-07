 Dottie Schmidt: Delicious | TheUnion.com

Thank you Music in the Mountains for bringing the Sacramento Philharmonic to our community. Their rendition of Rachmaninoff's Third Concerto was "indescribably delicious," and pianist Andrew Von Oeyen made it so. What a talent! Conductor Mei-Ann Chen was outstanding!

They made my heart sing. MIM, thank you and please bring them back.

Dottie Schmidt

Nevada City