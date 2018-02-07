Dottie Schmidt: Delicious
February 7, 2018
Thank you Music in the Mountains for bringing the Sacramento Philharmonic to our community. Their rendition of Rachmaninoff's Third Concerto was "indescribably delicious," and pianist Andrew Von Oeyen made it so. What a talent! Conductor Mei-Ann Chen was outstanding!
They made my heart sing. MIM, thank you and please bring them back.
Dottie Schmidt
Nevada City
Trending In: Letters
Trending Sitewide
- UPDATE: Two die in crash on Hwy. 20; Fatalities along stretch in last week-and-a-half reach six
- UPDATE: CHP IDs two men killed in Monday’s Highway 20 crash
- Tow truck drivers to honor Grass Valley man who died in Hwy 20 wreck
- UPDATE: Two die in crash on Hwy. 20; Fatalities along stretch in last week-and-a-half reach six
- Authorities ID one person in fuel tanker wreck