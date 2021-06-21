Deirdre Iams-McGuire: Remember Juneteenth vote in 2022
I was deeply disturbed (but not surprised) to learn that Rep. Doug LaMalfa was one of just a handful of Congress people to vote against making Juneteenth a national holiday.
While institutional critique is a valid part of the democratic process — discussing and disagreeing with the way Congress makes decisions is to be expected — LaMalfa’s routine objections on the basis of process rather than content have gotten out of hand.
Recognizing the extent to which we still rely on the profits of enslaving humans is long overdue, and creating a federal holiday to that end requires considerably less work and thought relative to other proposed reparations. LaMalfa’s decision and the implied statement is tactless and reads as blatant racism.
Friends, that is not advocacy for our community’s best interests. LaMalfa’s vote against the formalization of Juneteenth and the celebration of emancipation is emblematic of his voting habits, and I encourage you to bear this in mind when he is up for reelection in 2022. We’re better than this, Northern California. I know we are.
Deirdre Iams-McGuire
Grass Valley
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Edward Falick: What a shame
I echo Kenly Weills’ letter of outrage over Miriam Morris’s Commercial Street artwork being painted over in Nevada City. She has done so much to keep Nevada City tidy and beautiful.