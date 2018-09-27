Deidra Vrooman: Government error leads to warrant for my arrest?

Yesterday my name was slurred in The Union paper in reference to election fraud, inferring intentional subterfuge of our collective government. I feel burned at stake for heresy.

Last summer, when a person from the polling team conversed with me about why they had received two ballots, I said because they sent me two, and I was following instructions. She dismissed it as though it was a settled deal, a mistake of our government — for not deleting my previous town of registration when I registered locally.

It seems our government failed to file said dismissal, resulting in a warrant for my arrest. A 60-year-old woman, I bet without a malicious bone in her body, had to pay 10,000 bond to get out of jail and avoid further molestation?

My stand for our world is being integrous. I wonder if people of integrity were singled out by sending two absentee ballots, so they can get people who care about honoring one another's boundaries in jail? My efforts to raise our world vibration into higher levels of love and honesty, just like so much news these days, results in seeing if i can be snuffed out. This is the first time my name has ever been listed in a newspaper (since my birth), and to have it be a lie about the quality of my character occurs as malicious and degrading to humanity at large.

I received a second ballot for the presidential election at political activist Michael Parenti's home in Berkeley, where he has been letting me receive mail for years when I did not have a home. His advice, "Get a lawyer for christ sake. They behave much differently when they have to deal with a lawyer." And added, "I think I've done that. I thought one time the first one never went through, that's why they sent a second one. I assumed one would be destroyed, when two of them came in."

But no, it seems that even having met with a person from the polling team about this incident, I am still in the wrong, facing huge expenses for naught, when it was our government's clerical error and willingness to proclaim kind citizens as guilty.

Deidra Vrooman

Nevada County