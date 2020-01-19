Dee Mann: Grass Valley’s $22 million unfunded city employee pension debt

The Grass Valley finance director recently disclosed that the unfunded debt for the city employees’ pension soared from $12,000,000 in 2016 to $22,000,000 this year.

And yes, that’s the obscene amount of $22 million.

Yet the politicians downtown continue to spend our money as if they made it — spending millions on a trail past the smelly sewer plant, buying the old AT&T building on Freeman Lane and building a parking lot on Mill Street. The city is like a train out of control on the track to a financial wreck.

Does anyone else think Grass Valley needs fiscal responsibility?

Dee Mann

Grass Valley