Dee Mann: Grass Valley diversion of street funding not appropriate

According to the Aug. 29 article in The Union, when a trail along Wolf Creek was initially approved by the Grass Valley City Council, the estimated total project cost was $500,000 but when the bids came in the lowest one was over double that amount at $1,023,000. To offset part of this miscalculation deficit, the Council is planning to divert $260,000 already earmarked for Grass Valley's street repairs to fund the trail.

Our city streets, sidewalks and curbs have been neglected for years and are in terrible condition, in some cases with patches on top of patches. While a trail will benefit some, the greater good of most is served by fixing our streets. Diverting money from our streets to a trail pet project is not just not appropriate. I ask you to contact the City Council members to overturn this inappropriate action.

Of further concern is the use of Measure E funds. That measure was recently passed under the guise of raising our sales tax for among other things, street repair. However, the monies go into the City general fund and as expressed by many of us opponents of Measure E, that money doesn't have to be used for its intended purposes and can also be diverted to the whims of the politician's and their pet projects. We cannot allow this to happened.

Dee Mann

Grass Valley