Debra Blakemore: Vote Miller for supervisor

Seasoned county supervisors know the importance of not commenting on issues before all of the information is given to them.

At the League of Women Voters' forum on April 17, Dan Miller said it would not be appropriate at this time to comment on the Sammie's Friends contract. He was quite right.

It would not be appropriate as the Board of Supervisors had not seen the proposal. However, opponent Hilary Hodge felt she had enough information to declare that the contract to Placer County was "unfortunate, but the right move." Subsequently, Hilary Hodge then retracted her statement due to public pressure and then claimed her comment was "taken out of context," which is untrue.

It is important that the public understand that an elected official needs to have the restraint to not comment until they know what they are talking about. This can be difficult posture to take especially with such an emotionally driven issue.

I am voting for Dan Miller for District 3 Supervisor as he thoroughly does his homework and displays proper restraint until he is fully informed before making decisions. Please join me in voting for Dan Miller.

Debra Blakemore

