Deborah Wilder: If you want change, you must vote for it

I am responding to Thursday’s Hits & Misses column, and, frankly a cheap political shot a week before the election from Susan Rogers.

She said if I had made a call to the County, I could have the correct facts. I did better than that, I met with the new director of the Office of Emergency Services. We spent over an hour where I explained the CERT program, its benefits and how both my husband and I taught the program for the County (for free) several years ago. I urged him to reinstate the CERT Program. You think the head of the OES would have told me if the CERT program was being launched … right? Not a word. If the CERT program is now going to relaunch, then it is due to my relentless advocacy of the program for the last several months.

Susan Rogers said saving a few thousand dollars in the budget will not make a difference in clearing roadside vegetation. If you find enough $5,000 and $10,000 holes in the budget, pretty soon you have real money.

I am running for supervisor because the County is moving too slowly for me.

If you want change, you must vote for it.

Deborah Wilder is a candidate for the Nevada County Board of Supervisors, District 1 seat.