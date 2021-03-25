Deborah Wandro: Stick to biblical principles

In response to Mr. Cristdahl’s Other Voices column about evangelicals: I agree that horrific acts have been committed down through history and even still to this day in the name of Christianity by kings, queens, politicians, world leaders, religious leaders, etc.

My plea is to those of us who profess to be Christians, true believers, followers of Christ, born again, etc., is to put into practice every day the biblical principles of love your neighbor, care for the poor and weak, judge not, speak peace and love.

For by all these acts of mercy and compassion are how others will truly know and see that we are Christians. Otherwise our words and deeds are as filthy rags.

Deborah Wandro

Nevada City