Deborah Rosellini: NU’s ‘Puffs’ a must see
Bravo to the actors, set designers, stage hands and director Rob Metcalfe for the production of “Puffs” at Nevada Union High School! The outstanding, engaging cast offers theater at its best. Don¹t miss this show, and support our local high school. Only two more performances — Friday, Feb. 11, and Saturday, Feb. 12.
Deborah Rosellini
Grass Valley
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Kent Miller: Description of Firewood Program’s stolen trailer
As a member of the Senior Firewood Program I would like to add to the description of the stolen trailer as it is a bit unique in its design. The box is 4 feet wide…