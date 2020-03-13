Deborah McKinzie: Affordable housing? Where?

Affordable housing? There is none available in this area as far as I can tell.

The few that are available are hardly affordable — especially if you are a senior or young person.

One issue few people know about has to do with the mobile home parks in the area. At one time, this was a wonderful affordable option for seniors. However, big corporations buy up these parks and the individual homeowner (who owns the house, but not the land) is at the mercy of one of these corporations interested in making as much money as possible. Think about the seniors or soon-to-be seniors in your families. Where will they go when they are on a fixed income? And service workers? Or anybody for that matter.

This situation needs to be fixed. You may have lived in this area most of your life. Continuing to do so may not be possible.

Deborah McKinzie

Nevada City