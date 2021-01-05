 Deborah J. Ireland: Disservice to all-female board | TheUnion.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Deborah J. Ireland: Disservice to all-female board

Letters Letters |

Deborah Ireland

The Union’s featured article in the Dec. 31 edition is titled, “Making history,” with the subtitle, “Water district election sets precedent with first female majority board in 100 years.”

The accompanying picture is a nature shot of the Bear River. I think a picture of the history-making board would have been more appropriate.

Deborah J. Ireland

Grass Valley

Support Local Journalism


Support Local Journalism

Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.

For tax deductible donations, click here.
 

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

Letters
See more