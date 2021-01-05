Deborah J. Ireland: Disservice to all-female board
The Union’s featured article in the Dec. 31 edition is titled, “Making history,” with the subtitle, “Water district election sets precedent with first female majority board in 100 years.”
The accompanying picture is a nature shot of the Bear River. I think a picture of the history-making board would have been more appropriate.
Deborah J. Ireland
Grass Valley
