Deborah Herrera: Your opinions only your way?
In regards to the letter to the editor from Piper Devi published June 13: “No place for biases … and far right rhetoric,“ a newspaper has the obligation to present unbiased news (or maybe I am just wishful thinking), and thoughtful opinions from many viewpoints.
Are you saying that you want the paper to only present what you want to hear?
Deborah Herrera
Grass Valley
