Deborah Herrera: ‘Unskillful’ or just plain rude?

I read Savannah Hanson’s Feb. 3 health column, “Seeing innocence, releasing blame,” and went … “Huh?”

How did you get “knocked out,“ Savannah? Are you OK? The opening line totally confused me.

While I agree that people who are upset sometimes behave and speak rudely (is “unskillfully“ the new PC word for rude?), there is still such a thing called manners that can and should be practiced by both parties.

Practically all of us have experienced some trauma in our lives. That is why there are manners and a code of behavior to try to live our lives by.

Are you saying that we should just excuse poor behaviors? While I am all for forgiving, I do not think people should just be given carte blanche to act “unskillfully,” while the world just continually forgives them.





We have all slipped at some point in our lives and acted ”unskillfully,“ but then realized our words or actions and apologized, or accepted the natural consequences of them.

Savannah, whatever message you were trying to convey was totally lost on me.

Deborah Herrera

Grass Valley