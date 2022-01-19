Deborah Herrera: RV park? No thank you
In response to Mr. Thomassen’s Jan. 18 commentary asserting that RV resorts are good for community, I have to strongly disagree.
My jaw dropped at his claim that the RVs would “stay put” during a fire evacuation and that a fire engine would simply be parked nearby for protection. Well, good golly, can we all get that special privilege?
When McCourtney Road was evacuated a couple years back, where were our own personal fire engines, guarding our own houses? No, Mr. Thomassen, the fire department does not and will not have a “spare” engine to hang out to protect your RV park.
Evacuation means evacuation. As to traffic control, yes, the CHP is right there, but when was the last time you saw the CHP directing traffic in that area? It has been years since they helped with directing traffic when the county fair is going on.
The fairgrounds already have an RV park. Why build another one across the road in an ugly, tree-barren lot? Last question: Where will CalFire and PG&E stage during our next emergency?
Deborah Herrera
Grass Valley
