Deborah Herrera: Just wrong
Instead of the daily political cartoon honoring our veterans on Nov. 11, you ran the cartoon of the Statue of Liberty, with a mask, holding aloft the COVID-19 vaccine with Vice President Biden’s name on it, announcing “Positive Vaccine News?” Please tell me what Biden had to do with the vaccine so far? So wrong on so many levels. Shame on you.
Deborah Herrera
Grass Valley
