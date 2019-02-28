Deborah Herrera: Dream on
February 28, 2019
Ron Lowe's letter regarding "Universal Basic Income" was the funniest thing I've read in a long time — until I realized he was serious.
Would we like $1,400 magically appearing monthly in our bank accounts? Well, who wouldn't? We all dream of a fairy godmothers and/or Santa Claus.
Dreams, Ron, dreams. I hate to break it to you, but fairy godmothers and Santa Claus are childish wishes.
Universal Basic Income? Where would this monetary blessing come from? From the government? Where does the government get money? From us taxpayers; we, who work for a living. The filthy rich? Yes, they exist, but do you really think that 1 percent can support 99 percent?
Dream on, Ron, dream on.
Deborah Herrera
Grass Valley
