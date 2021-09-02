Debbie Zeisler: An open letter to NU parents

There is not a group of people who want students returning to normal in-person instruction more than the staff at Nevada Joint Union High School District. The effort that staff has put forth in planning for their return is monumental.

I wish you could see this through my eyes. I directly support the superintendent and assistant superintendent. These individuals work tirelessly to ensure the district is safe, supportive, innovative and progressive.

These efforts are interrupted daily by continually changing regulations, COVID-19 testing, quarantines, contact tracing, shortage of bus drivers, staff and substitute teachers, wildfires, evacuations, public safety power shutoffs, mental health issues, chronic absenteeism, labor negotiations, hazardous air quality and protests.

And yet each day I see them set aside any personal difficulties they may have and return to their posts to try to make a positive difference in the lives of the youth of Nevada County. They are happy to do it and grateful to be entrusted with the education of our children.

I would be grateful if you could afford them a little grace and some kindness. The students are watching all of us, how we react, how we deal with adversity and most important of all, how we treat each other.





Debbie Zeisler, NJUHSD Executive Administrative Assistant

Grass Valley