Debbie Prisk Olsen: Thank you for honoring our fallen

On May 26, members of Nevada Union FFA and Simple Truth Church in Grass Valley participated in the placement of an American flag at every military headstone in Sierra Memorial Lawn Cemetery, Forest View Cemetery, Greenwood Memorial Gardens Cemetery and New Elm Ridge Cemetery.

I would personally like to thank each and every one of them for taking time out of their busy schedules for doing this.

Thank you so much for your patriotism and showing your respect for our country. We greatly appreciate your help in honoring our veterans who have passed away.

Debbie Prisk Olsen, General Manager

Hooper & Weaver Mortuary