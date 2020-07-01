Debbie Gibbs: Wearing a mask is smart

I value our local businesses. I don’t shop “down the hill” and shop online only when I cannot find a product locally.

Given my loyalty, I’m disappointed that many local businesses are not enforcing the new California mask policy. They appear to care more about revenue than the health of their customers and employees. And with COVID-19 cases increasing here, local officials need to support businesses with this policy.

The hospital recently informed us that “A positive COVID-19 carrier with a mask has a 1.5% probability of transmitting the virus to a healthy person with a mask.” Good odds. But if the carrier takes off his mask, the odds go up to a 70% chance of infection. Shoppers who can’t or won’t wear a mask have that right, but should shop curbside or online so they don’t inadvertently infect someone else.

My policy now is to only shop at those stores that enforce a mask policy, offer curbside service or if all else fails, online.

I hope this is temporary and that we can all work to snuff out this virus and keep our local economy and ourselves healthy.

Debbie Gibbs

Nevada City