Debbie Gibbs: COVID-19 at the fair

I didn’t go to the fair this year — the first one I’ve missed in 21 years. I did, however, get a report from a friend that very few people at the fair wore masks, and the fair did not offer masks to attendees as they entered the fairgrounds.

Our health officials pleaded for attendees to wear masks as local COVID-19 case numbers are breaking records and 30 COVID-19 patients were currently in the hospital at this writing.

In this “caring community” of adults, very few could be bothered with masks even though the fair is attended by many children under 12. These kids cannot get a vaccine and could get the virus from anyone, including the vaccinated.

I’m appalled. If any of these fair-going, unmasked adults catch COVID-19, I hope you will not need a hospital bed. But if you do, could you please be caring enough to forfeit your bed to a non-COVID-19 patient in the event the hospital is at capacity?

And if we are lucky, the young kids will come home from the fair with nothing more than happy experiences.





Debbie Gibbs

Nevada City