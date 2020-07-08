Debbie Baskin: Kudos to Music in the Mountains

As a Bay Area resident, I didn’t know what to expect when my friend sent me a link to an online concert hosted by Music in the Mountains.

I’ve never been to any of their concerts in person and saw that the organization is from a small, rural town in Northern California.

I love classical music thanks to a childhood of piano lessons and being strongly involved in choir in high school and college. While I would rather see concerts performed live, it was not a possibility given the current risks of large-scale gatherings. With the limited existing offerings of concerts locally, I decided to give their “Virtual SummerFest” a try. I’m so glad I did.

I watched the piano concert from home on my computer and was so inspired by the music and the accessibility of the pianist, composer, and the hosts. The availability of an online program really enhanced the performance and I enjoyed the live online chat as the concert was played. I was impressed with the quality of the production, graphics, and educational materials presented as well. My one regret was that I do not live closer in order to take advantage of the curbside pickup of their food partners in order to get a free cupcake.

As soon as live concerts can be performed again, I’m going to plan a trip to Grass Valley to see the music live. Brava to Music in the Mountains!

Debbie Baskin

Oakley, California