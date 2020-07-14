Deb & Lawrence LeBlanc: To the incoming mayor of Nevada City and the city council of Nevada City

It is so disheartening that the city council of Nevada City is not supporting wearing a mask in public 100%.

Wearing a mask is not a political issue. Wearing a mask is not infringing your personal right. Wearing a mask is not a fashion statement. Wearing a mask is not an inconvenience.

Wearing a mask is for public safety. Wearing a mask is for saving lives. Wearing a mask is for caring and respecting ourselves and others.

How can this issue be a topic for debate?

Deb and Lawrence LeBlanc

Nevada City