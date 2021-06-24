Dean Olson: Why vote against Juneteenth?

Fourteen Republican representatives voted against making Juneteenth a federal holiday celebrating the emancipation of over 4 million Black slaves right here in America. The outlier in this mainly group of Southern representatives is Doug LaMalfa. More than two years after the conclusion of the Civil War, federal troops where sent into Texas to free the last of the slaves not yet released from bondage.

We brought over and sold here 360,000 slaves. By the time of the Civil War that number had grown to over 4 million slaves right here in the good old US of A. Juneteenth, as it has been referred to and celebrated for over 100 years, now officially is a federal holiday.

I am just wondering why our representative would vote against this, what his reasons are, and why he would think those of us in this district that he represents would appreciate that vote.

Our history as a new country is a mixed bag, the good, the bad and definitely the ugly. Owning who we are, what we supported and to this day what we still resist is a healthy act of honesty and telling the truth. I wonder if he is willing to step up to the mic and let us know why he voted as he did.

Dean Olson





Nevada City

Editor’s note: He did in an article that ran in The Union on June 18, citing the expense of the holiday as a paid day off and his concern that “two Independence Days” could add to racial division. He voted in 2020 for a resolution recognizing June 19 as Juneteenth http://www.theunion.com/news/nevada-countys-u-s-reps-oppose-juneteenth-holiday/