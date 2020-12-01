Dean Olson: Reaping what we sow

I recently received U.S. Rep. Tom McClintock’s e-newsletter. He applauds our governor for eating in with a large group, for McClintock says he touts a “free society” in which we have a choice to do what we want.

He quotes statistics on surviving, saying a very high percentage survive COVID-19. What he does not speak to are the experiences of those who do become hospitalized — what they went through and survived.

One nurse who did, who survived, said, “It was like drowning. I could not breathe. I was scared to death.”

McClintock goes on to say officials (with regulations) are ruining our quality of life, like businesses destroyed, millions out of work, children out of school and “shredding our most cherished rights as Americans.”

What he fails to realize is that all this is happening because the present administration has not taken the virus seriously, not created a concerted federal response, actually ignored the virus and played it down, thereby muddying the waters. We are reaping what they failed to sow. The situation we have right now has been brought to us by Trump and Republicans.

Dean Olson

Nevada City