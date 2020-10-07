Dean Olson: Open letter to Senator Mitch McConnell

We feel it shows a lack of respect to be immediately discussing a replacement for Ruth Bader Ginsburg. We feel, given her service to our country, a more appropriate response would be taking your hats off, bowing your heads, standing still and being quiet. Instead, you are rushing around, planning already to “fill her seat” and her family has not even publicly released how her funeral will be conducted. If you are not aware that you have deeply offended many of us Americans, if you do not sense how your behavior is being perceived, let me share: it’s disgraceful, inappropriate and quite distasteful.

Can you take your eyes “off the prize” and give your time and attention in honoring the life and service of this woman, who has served her country beyond the call of duty, deserves to be honored and respected? What you all are doing now is so out of place, so distracting, actually embarrassing. Can you get it together at least for a week, maybe more, so it at least looks like you care.

Dean Olson

Nevada City