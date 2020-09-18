Dean Olson: For and against

I watched the videos of the Black Lives Matter protest being confronted by Trump followers carrying flags. What struck me is that it showed two distinct ways of protesting, one that tells what you are for and the other, what you are against. It also showed how to act with respect and nonviolently, while the other were “in their face,” constantly trying to get around the police and into the BLM group of protesters. Literally, the Trumpers grabbed signs from the BLM protesters and tore them up or walked away with them like trophies. They even got violent, as I saw one throw a punch into the face of a protester. Other acts of violence were reported in the newspaper and on radio coverage.

Which made we think, “Why were the Trump people so upset as the marchers where expressing their affirmation of Black people, that Black Lives Matter. What’s their issue with that?”

That seemed strange to me. I saw the people acting respectfully to both sides, seeking to keep them apart. But what bothered me was when Trump people literally crossed the street and got into the BLM space and the officer just asked them to return to the other side, rather than intervening. If someone walked up and got in the officer’s face, he or she would have stopped this immediately.

What I saw taking place were a group of BLM protesters seeking to have a march to share their feelings and opinions and another group seeking to block or stop or interfere with them. And, as usual, they were the ones walking with huge American Flags and wearing T-shirts with the flag image, besides Trump’s name on some shirts and naturally, the recognizable red hat.

Dean Olson

Nevada City