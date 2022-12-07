David Ward: Where I was on December 7, 1941

I was fourteen years old that Sunday morning when we were gathered at Los Angeles High School football field for a long anticipated event about 11 o’clock.

My best buddy Britt Brown’s mother had created the Women’s Ambulance Defense Corp in anticipation of a coming war and the entire Corp was there with three ambulances along with a U.S Army Air Force truck set to guide several planes over the football field to drop flower-bombs for the women to handle the wounded.

Instead, about ten forty-five the Air Force radio truck was picking up the air attack of Pearl Harbor .. as it was happening.

After about forty or fifty minutes of listening to the historic event, the field was emptied as we all headed to prepare for a possible attack on California.

David Ward

Alta Sierra