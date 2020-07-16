David Walters: Get the facts about mask-wearing

I want to thank Dr. Mark Agness for his recent Other Voices column.

We so need the truth in these days of hyperbolic, divisive grandstanding, even by those in positions of public leadership. It appears obvious that former Nevada City Mayor Senum did not invest the time to determine the important facts about mask-wearing so clearly presented by Dr. Agness before she went public and likely misled many people.

These facts are easy to find from sources available to all of us. I join with Dr. Agness in condemning former Mayor Senum’s comments and leadership.

David Walters

Grass Valley