David Wallace: Mine proposal falls short

Rise Gold wants to make money for stockholders and managers by producing gold from the local mine. And as a side benefit, provide some local jobs. We often make choices based on money, “the bottom line.”

But choosing the financial best is not necessarily the best. For example, if we choose low prices from Walmart or Amazon, we have fewer jobs in our local business community. If companies chose cheaper offshore manufacturing, we have fewer factory jobs in our communities.

Producing more gold is not a compelling value. Gold is easy to work with and attractive in jewelry. It is corrosion resistant and conductive in electronics. However, its main use is to serve as a symbol of power for rich folks and governments. But all they do with it is count it. Gold provides almost no jobs after it is mined.

Why should Nevada County support this? We value clean water and air. We value neighbors who preserve our streams, forests, wildlife and community, who don’t wreck or clog the roads or consume too much electrical power.

We value jobs, too, but our community will thrive without these jobs. We have a choice. This mine proposal falls far short.





David Wallace

Nevada City