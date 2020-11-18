David Nelson: Why perpetuate fake info?
I appreciate that The Union chose to preface Ms. Paula Orloff’s Nov. 11 column with somewhat of a disclaimer about her anti-vaccine message. The weight was light, though. Your paragraph did reference medically sound points of view from credible sources, while Orloff’s 28 column inches cited only anecdotes. The issue here is weight. I’ve seen similar stuff with the anti-maskers, where they bury you in pseudo science that defies common sense. Here’s a thought — why doesn’t The Union do some fact checking? I get that it’s an opinion page, but why perpetuate fake info?
David Nelson
Grass Valley
Editor’s note: The column was fact checked. The conclusions drawn are hers to share.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User