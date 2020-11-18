David Nelson: Why perpetuate fake info?

I appreciate that The Union chose to preface Ms. Paula Orloff’s Nov. 11 column with somewhat of a disclaimer about her anti-vaccine message. The weight was light, though. Your paragraph did reference medically sound points of view from credible sources, while Orloff’s 28 column inches cited only anecdotes. The issue here is weight. I’ve seen similar stuff with the anti-maskers, where they bury you in pseudo science that defies common sense. Here’s a thought — ­why doesn’t The Union do some fact checking? I get that it’s an opinion page, but why perpetuate fake info?

David Nelson

Grass Valley

Editor’s note: The column was fact checked. The conclusions drawn are hers to share.