David Nelson: Poor management at the transfer station
I went to transfer station today. The mid-afternoon usually not busy, but not today (April 23). Cars were backed up out past McCourtney Road.
The problem was not the coronavirus, just bad management.
Half the pit stalls were closed by parked Waste Management vehicles or garbage cans. The commingle area was basically shut down with only one dumpster open, and I was handed a notice that they were shutting down the number of vehicles allow through to 200 effective April 29. Who of the county supervisors is paying attention to the management mess?
I worked in manufacturing management and from what I observe, their contract would be terminated. It could be easily fixed if anyone was paying attention.
David H. Nelson
Grass Valley
Editor’s note: The McCourtney Road Transfer Station will return Wednesday to normal operating hours, lifting vehicle count restrictions imposed last week and will require people to wear face coverings at the Waste Management facility.
