 David Mott: Grateful to firefighters | TheUnion.com
YOUR AD HERE »

David Mott: Grateful to firefighters

Letters Letters |

David Mott

I, too, have to give a big shoutout for the firefighters. I live on the edge of the Bennett Street meadow. When the Bennett Fire started, the firefighters were on it immediately and promptly had it under control. It was quite amazing. Then there are the firefighters who are dealing with the exhausting job of the larger fires. Many, many thanks are due these people.

David Mott

Grass Valley

Support Local Journalism


Support Local Journalism

Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.

 

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

Letters
See more