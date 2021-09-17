David Mott: Grateful to firefighters
I, too, have to give a big shoutout for the firefighters. I live on the edge of the Bennett Street meadow. When the Bennett Fire started, the firefighters were on it immediately and promptly had it under control. It was quite amazing. Then there are the firefighters who are dealing with the exhausting job of the larger fires. Many, many thanks are due these people.
David Mott
Grass Valley
